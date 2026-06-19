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PR Newswire
19.06.2026 01:18 Uhr
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Monport: UV Laser Technology Gains Momentum in Europe for Clean, Cold Marking and High-Precision Engraving

LONDON and PARIS and BERLIN, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UV laser technology is rapidly gaining traction across Europe's laser marking and manufacturing industries, driven by its cold marking advantage that enables precise, damage-free engraving on a wide range of materials.

Unlike traditional CO2 laser, diode, or fiber laser machines, a UV laser engraving machine operates through a "cold processing" method that minimizes heat impact on surfaces. This allows users to create sharp, high-contrast markings without burning, blackening, or material deformation. As a result, UV systems are increasingly used for sensitive applications such as electronics, medical components, glass, ceramics, and plastics.

Monport highlights this growing demand with its GM Series UV Laser Engraver, including the GM 6W and GM 10W models. Designed for flexibility and precision, these engraving machines support over 1,500 materials, including metal, non-metal, transparent, and opaque surfaces, making them a strong alternative to conventional laser cutter systems.

One of the key advantages of UV laser technology is its ultra-fine precision. With a spot size of just 0.0019mm-about 1/40th that of fiber lasers-the system delivers engraving resolutions of up to 16K, enabling highly detailed and accurate output for industrial marking and customization.

Performance is another defining feature. The GM 6W UV laser model reaches speeds of up to 10,000 mm/s, while the GM 10W UV laser pushes up to 15,000 mm/s. Both are equipped with industrial-grade galvanometer systems for stable, high-speed operation in demanding environments.

To maintain consistent performance, Monport integrates intelligent water chiller temperature control, ensuring optimal operating conditions even under extreme heat or cold. The system is also compatible with LightBurn software and includes free engraving software to streamline workflows and improve usability.

Additional versatility comes from support for rotary attachments, smoke purifiers, and protective covers, allowing users to expand applications across different engraving scenarios and production needs.

As European industries continue shifting toward cleaner, more efficient marking solutions, UV laser technology is emerging as a preferred choice for businesses seeking precision, speed, and broad material compatibility.

Monport's GM UV laser engraver reflects this shift, offering a modern laser machine solution built for the evolving demands of industrial and creative production.

Germany: https://www.monportlaser.de/

France: https://www.monportlaser.fr/

United Kingdom: https://www.monportlaser.uk/

Media Contact:
Monport Laser
Email:support@monportlaser.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/uv-laser-technology-gains-momentum-in-europe-for-clean-cold-marking-and-high-precision-engraving-302804988.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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