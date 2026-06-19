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ACCESS Newswire
19.06.2026 01:26 Uhr
143 Leser
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American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Reports Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX:HOT.UN)(TSX:HOT.U) and (TSX:HOT.DB.V) announces that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders, held earlier today, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 19, 2026 were directed to be elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

DIRECTOR

VOTES FOR

%

VOTES WITHHELD

%

Charles van der Lee

18,099,221

64.6

9,909,572

35.4

Matthew Cervino

18,073,075

64.5

9,935,718

35.5

Stephen Evans

18,195,817

65.0

9,812,976

35.0

Amy Freedman

18,111,724

64.7

9,897,069

35.3

Mahmood Khimji

18,046,553

64.4

9,962,240

35.6

John O'Neill

18,327,012

65.4

9,681,781

34.6

AHIP decided not to proceed with its proposed amendments to the Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement for the time being, in order to first complete the Board's previously announced strategic review process.

AHIP has filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at this meeting on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX:HOT.UN)(TSX:HOT.U)(TSX:HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, and IHG Hotels through license agreements. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

For further information, please contact: info@ahipreit.com

SOURCE: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/american-hotel-income-properties-reit-lp-reports-voting-results-of-annual-and-special-m-1179335

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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