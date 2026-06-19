American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP Reports Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / June 18, 2026 / American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP ("AHIP") (TSX:HOT.UN)(TSX:HOT.U) and (TSX:HOT.DB.V) announces that at its annual and special meeting of unitholders, held earlier today, all directors nominated as listed in the information circular dated May 19, 2026 were directed to be elected as directors of American Hotel Income Properties REIT (GP) Inc. for the ensuing year. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD % Charles van der Lee 18,099,221 64.6 9,909,572 35.4 Matthew Cervino 18,073,075 64.5 9,935,718 35.5 Stephen Evans 18,195,817 65.0 9,812,976 35.0 Amy Freedman 18,111,724 64.7 9,897,069 35.3 Mahmood Khimji 18,046,553 64.4 9,962,240 35.6 John O'Neill 18,327,012 65.4 9,681,781 34.6

AHIP decided not to proceed with its proposed amendments to the Amended and Restated Limited Partnership Agreement for the time being, in order to first complete the Board's previously announced strategic review process.

AHIP has filed a report of voting results of all resolutions voted on at this meeting on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT AMERICAN HOTEL INCOME PROPERTIES REIT LP

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX:HOT.UN)(TSX:HOT.U)(TSX:HOT.DB.V), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand. AHIP hotels operate under brands affiliated with Marriott, Hilton, and IHG Hotels through license agreements. More information is available at www.ahipreit.com.

For further information, please contact: info@ahipreit.com

SOURCE: American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/american-hotel-income-properties-reit-lp-reports-voting-results-of-annual-and-special-m-1179335