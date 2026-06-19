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PR Newswire
19.06.2026 03:36 Uhr
124 Leser
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From Father's Day to Summer Getaways: How Oxygen Support Helps Protect Health During Europe's Peak Travel Season

LONDON, BERLIN and PARIS, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As families across the United Kingdom, Germany, and France transition from Father's Day gatherings into the busy summer travel season, healthcare professionals are reminding travelers with respiratory conditions to prioritize consistent oxygen support during extended outings, heat exposure, and increased mobility.

The "golden three months" of summer often involve longer time outdoors, increased social visits, and more physical movement. For oxygen users, these changes can require added planning to maintain comfort, stability, and energy levels throughout the day.

Heat, dehydration, and overexertion are common seasonal challenges that may impact breathing comfort. As a result, preparation and routine care are especially important during extended outings and travel periods.

To support safer summer routines, VARON highlights key summer tips for oxygen users:

  • Keep oxygen device batteries fully charged before leaving home
  • Carry spare or replaceable batteries for extended daily use
  • Avoid direct sunlight and high-temperature environments
  • Stay well hydrated throughout outdoor activities
  • Store devices in a ventilated carrying bag
  • Plan regular rest breaks during prolonged movement or activity

VARON emphasizes that modern oxygen concentrator is increasingly designed to support mobility, with lightweight builds and replaceable battery systems that help users stay active with less physical strain.

VARON portable oxygen concentrator range includes:

  • VP-2 1-5L Pulse Oxygen Concentrator
    Lightweight at approx. 4.85 lbs, offering dual oxygen modes, 93% ± 3% concentration, replaceable battery options, and a carrying bag for portability.
  • VP-6 1-6L Continuous Flow Model
    Adjustable continuous oxygen flow with nebulizer function, 8-stage filtration system, CPAP/BiPAP compatibility, replaceable batteries, and a travel-ready carrying solution.
  • VP-8G 1-8L Lightweight Pulse Flow Model
    Ultra-light at approx. 4.37 lbs with smart oxygen delivery, quiet 40dB operation, dual modes, carrying bag, and replaceable battery support for extended use.

As summer travel increases across Europe, clinicians and caregivers continue to emphasize preparation and consistency in oxygen therapy routines to support safer and more comfortable mobility.

VARON notes that maintaining independence and travel flexibility remains a key priority for oxygen users during peak holiday months, particularly when visiting family, traveling abroad, or engaging in outdoor activities.

For more information, visit VARON Official Website.

Media Contact:
Website: VARON Oxygen Concentrators
Email: support@varoninc.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/from-fathers-day-to-summer-getaways-how-oxygen-support-helps-protect-health-during-europes-peak-travel-season-302805041.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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