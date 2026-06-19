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PR Newswire
19.06.2026 03:42 Uhr
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100 Consecutive Majors: From the Fairway to the Future of Finance, KuCoin and Adam Scott Mark a Milestone Defined by Consistency and Trust

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform, today celebrates brand ambassador Adam Scott as he makes his 100th consecutive major championship appearance at the U.S. Open, on June 18, 2026, at Shinnecock Hills Golf Club in Southampton, New York. Scott becomes just the second player in golf history to reach this milestone.

Over more than two decades, Scott has qualified for and competed in every major championship on the calendar without interruption. It is a record built on sustained excellence, and one that very few players in the history of the sport have come close to matching.

KuCoin's partnership with Scott is rooted in shared values. In professional golf and in building a global financial platform, longevity depends on discipline, consistency, and earning trust over time. That principle has guided KuCoin since its founding and continues to shape how the company approaches its growth, its product, and its partnerships.

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, commented:

"Reaching 100 consecutive major championships is not just a milestone - it is a testament to discipline, resilience, and the ability to perform at the highest level over time. These are the same principles that guide KuCoin as we continue to build a trusted and transparent digital asset ecosystem. Our partnership with Adam Scott reflects a shared belief that trust is not claimed - it is earned, over time, through performance."

That philosophy is perhaps best exemplified on the course. As Adam Scott reaches his 100th consecutive major championship appearance, his career stands as a testament to the very principles KuCoin continues to build upon - discipline, resilience, and trust developed over time.

Adam Scott said:

"Reaching 100 consecutive majors is something I'm incredibly proud of. It reflects years of commitment and the ability to stay focused through different stages of my career. I've always believed that success isn't defined by a single moment, but by showing up consistently and continuing to improve. That's why I value partnerships with organizations like KuCoin, where there is a shared focus on long-term thinking, building trust, and continuous progress."

As KuCoin continues to expand its regulatory footprint and invest in long-term infrastructure, its partnership with Adam Scott reflects a straightforward idea: trust is built over time, and the work that goes into earning it matters more than the moment it gets recognized.

Together, they represent a shared vision: to build trust over time, and to keep moving forward - with precision, discipline, and confidence in the future.

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform trusted by over 40 million users across 200+ countries and regions. Known for its user-first approach, the platform combines advanced technology, deep liquidity, and strong security safeguards to deliver a seamless trading experience. KuCoin provides access to 1,500+ digital assets through a broad product suite and remains committed to building transparent, compliant, and user-centric digital asset infrastructure for the future of finance, backed by SOC 2 Type II, ISO/IEC 27001:2022, and ISO/IEC 27701:2019 Certifications. In recent years, we have built a strong global compliance foundation, marked by key milestones including AUSTRAC registration in Australia, a MiCA license in Europe, and regulatory progress in other markets.

Learn more at www.kucoin.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997538/20260619_083818.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2785613/6007389/KuCoin_new_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/100-consecutive-majors-from-the-fairway-to-the-future-of-finance-kucoin-and-adam-scott-mark-a-milestone-defined-by-consistency-and-trust-302805043.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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