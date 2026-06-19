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PR Newswire
19.06.2026 07:54 Uhr
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SIFF Launches "AI BACKLOT": A New Frontier in AI-Film Collaboration

Launched via a 43-day global open call, the program attracted nearly 500 applicants from seven countries and regions. Following strict review and offline team matching, four cross-border creative teams were confirmed to produce Lightcone, N.I. (Neng Gong Zhi Ren), Tri-Head and Bicycle Kids. Adopting a 1+1 model pairing professional filmmakers with AIGC creators, all teams finished original AI-assisted short films within one month, recording full production logs and creative breakthroughs.

The AI BACKLOT Premiere & Creation Insights Launch kicked off on June 14 at Crowne Plaza Shanghai JINJUE Ballroom. The four short films debuted alongside the world's first Industry Observation1 Report on AI-Film Hybrid Creation, compiled by the School of Theatre, Film and Television of the Communication University of China. The event delivers full-process industrial transparency by displaying original footage, storyboards, AI prompts and revision materials, offering the global industry an unprecedented window into AI-assisted creative decision-making.

Two key guests delivered keynote speeches. Tong Ying, Deputy Director of the Shanghai International Film & TV Festival Center, stated that AI BACKLOT aims to create a practical, reference-worthy industry sample, emphasizing that digital technology empowers rather than replaces human creativity. Huang Jianxin, celebrated veteran director and AI BACKLOT Initiator, pointed out the fast iteration of cinematic AI technology and stressed that human storytelling, aesthetic judgment and creative vision remain at the heart of film art.

Supervised by a professional panel led by Huang Jianxin alongside Gong Bo, Mu Deyuan, Yu Baimei and Zhang Chiyu, the two-day AI BACKLOT public exhibition took place at Shanghai Film Art Center from June 14 to 15. Visitors explored open sets, joined workshops, tested AI tools and experienced the "My Story" live production challenge. Backed by Lingang New Area digital cultural policies, the project contributes a practical Chinese case study to the global exploration of AI-assisted filmmaking.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/siff-launches-ai-backlot-a-new-frontier-in-ai-film-collaboration-302805212.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.