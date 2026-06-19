Weather forecasts point to an extreme heat event affecting much of Western Europe next week, with temperatures nearing 40 C in France, Germany, southern England and the Iberian Peninsula, and isolated peaks of up to 42 C in parts of Spain. The widespread nature of the heatwave is expected to drive a simultaneous rise in electricity demand across the region, mainly due to increased use of cooling systems. Analysts consulted by Montel News estimate that demand in several markets could rise by around 2 GW above levels seen earlier in the week. Spain is expected to see particularly strong load growth, ...

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