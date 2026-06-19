The Chilean government has introduced a significant change in the remunation scheme for PV plants operating under the so-called Pequeños Medios de Generación Distribuida (PMGD) scheme, which supports solar and other renewable energy plants with capacities of up to 9 MW and provides access to stabilized feed-in tariffs. The new provisions define how revenues from these projects, particularly those incorporating energy storage, are settled. According to an analysis by Norwegian consulting firm DNV, amendments to Supreme Decree 88 formally incorporate the MEP Balance (Saldo MEP), an economic settlement ...

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