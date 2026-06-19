The Australian Centre for Advanced Photovoltaics (ACAP) has secured AUS 94.5 million ($66.5 million) in funding from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to accelerate breakthroughs in high efficiency solar cells and modules. Advances attributable to ACAP include solar technology efficiency improvements, durability, cost of solar and the development of next-generation tandem solar cells. ACAP Executive Director Professor Renate Egan said Australia is uniquely placed, globally, in its research leadership and its connection to industry. "This significant investment provides a long-term ...

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