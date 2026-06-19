New research conducted by residential energy data platform 257, in collaboration with the Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative (SECC), has revealed that homebuyers pay measurable premiums for homes with energy upgrades. Specifically, the researchers found that home listings that explicitly mentioned rooftop solar panels sold for 2% higher than comparable homes, equating to a $10,000 premium, based on the median sales price of $557,000. Listings that mentioned heat pumps were also associated with higher sale prices of between 0.6% and 1%, on average, resulting in price premiums of between $2,300 ...

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