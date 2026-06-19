BitGo Europe GmbH ("BitGo Europe"), a subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO) ("BitGo"), the digital asset infrastructure company, today announced a partnership with Bielik Vault Sp. z o.o. ("Bielik.io"), a Warsaw-based crypto trading platform, to support Bielik.io's transition from Poland's legacy Virtual Asset Service Provider framework by integrating BitGo Europe's Crypto-as-a-Service infrastructure.

Through the integration, Bielik.io will provide eligible end users with access to digital asset services through its mobile application, including deposits, trading of supported digital assets, and custody through BitGo Europe's infrastructure.

The partnership comes as Europe's digital asset market continues to transition under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation, or MiCAR, which establishes a unified regulatory framework for crypto-asset service providers across the European Union. In Poland, existing virtual asset service providers have been operating under a transitional regime as the country continues to implement its national MiCAR framework. By integrating BitGo Europe's regulated infrastructure, Bielik.io is advancing its regulatory strategy while continuing to deliver a streamlined user experience.

"We believe MiCAR is creating a clearer and more consistent regulatory framework for digital assets across Europe," said Mike Belshe, CEO and Co-founder of BitGo. "Bielik.io is taking an important step by building on regulated infrastructure designed to support secure and compliant access to digital asset services. BitGo Europe is proud to provide the custody, trading, and platform infrastructure that helps companies like Bielik.io scale responsibly across the region."

BitGo Europe's Crypto-as-a-Service solution provides custody, wallet, onboarding, trading, and settlement infrastructure that enables partners such as Bielik.io to offer to build, launch, and scale digital asset services within their own products. Eligible Bielik.io users can fund accounts via multiple payment methods, buy and sell more than 40 supported digital assets at present, including certain stablecoins where available, and hold assets through BitGo Europe's institutional-grade infrastructure.

"When evaluating infrastructure partners, we had a clear set of priorities: the security of our users' assets and their confidence in our platform had to come first. BitGo Europe GmbH allows us to uphold these standards as Europe moves toward full MiCAR implementation, making it the right long-term choice for Bielik.io," said Konrad Lemanczyk, CEO and Founder of Bielik.io.

"For us, this marks the beginning of a long-term partnership. With BitGo Europe providing secure custody and core crypto infrastructure, we can focus on our strategic mission: developing Bielik.io into Poland's most trusted and secure platform for accessing digital assets," added Magdalena Rokosz, Managing Partner and Founder of Bielik.io.

The partnership reflects a broader shift across European digital asset markets as companies adapt to MiCAR and invest in regulated infrastructure designed to support the next phase of crypto adoption.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Risk Warning

Crypto-assets are highly volatile and subject to rapid price fluctuations. You could lose all the money you invest. Crypto-asset services are not covered by traditional consumer protection frameworks or financial deposit guarantee schemes

About Bielik

Bielik.io is a Polish company (Bielik Vault Sp. z o.o.), established in 2022 as a virtual asset service provider and registered with the Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) as payment institution. Bielik.io's mission is to build trust in the digital asset ecosystem by combining traditional financial services with crypto innovation. Its founders brought extensive international experience across the banking, fintech, and blockchain sectors and leveraged this expertise to create a solution that addresses the real needs of Polish users: security, simplicity, and transparency. For more information, visit www.bielik.io.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the highly volatile nature of digital assets, technical issues in connection with the integration of supported digital assets and changes and upgrades to their underlying network, heightened scrutiny of our industry and operations, the theft, loss, or destruction of private keys required to access any digital assets held in custody for our own account or for our clients, errors in executing client transactions or managing our own trading activities, and the other factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 27, 2026, and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Such forward-looking statements are based on facts and conditions as they exist at the time such statements are made and predictions as to future facts and conditions. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, readers of this press release are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement relating to matters discussed in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260618883526/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

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