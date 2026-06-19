Mollyroe Plc - Corrected update on shareholdings, warrants and funds advanced to Cascade

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2026

MOLLYROE PLC

("Mollyroe" or the "Company")

Corrected update on shareholdings, warrants and funds advanced to Cascade

The Company announces certain corrections by Mollyroe (AQSE: MOY), with respect to previous announcements.

Cascade Update

The Company has an existing secured loan facility of up to £800,000 (the "Facility") to Cascade Studio LLC ("Cascade"). Further to the announcement of 31 March 2026, the Company reports that £700,000 in principal has been advanced from the Company to Cascade. Including an Arrangement Fee representing 5% of the Facility, a total of £740,000 gross has been advanced to Cascade.

Cascade is a nascent company focused on creating the go-to SaaS content creation platform for AI-powered filmmaking and storytelling. Leveraging over 40 years of combined experience in creative technologies and industries, Cascade's small expert multi-award winning management team is developing a GenAI and agentic AI platform offering an intuitive toolset and interface that integrates with proprietary fine-tuned multi-modal generative AI models, enabling bespoke & seamless end-to-end GenAI content production for film, animation, advertising, digital agencies, music videos, corporate training, education, and various other sectors.

Convertible Loan Notes and Further Equity

On 31 March 2026 the Company announced that £470,000 was raised through convertible loan notes (the "CLNs"). The total participation was in fact £445,000 with the CLNs being convertible at the Subscription Price of 0.25 pence per share.

Further, the announcement of 31 March 2026, did not note that the £155,000 through the issue of 62,000,000 new Ordinary Shares at the Subscription Price would be accompanied by 1 warrant exercisable at the Subscription Price with a five year term from grant and vesting immediately.

As a result of the above, the Company is providing confirmation of the holdings directors and certain shareholders as at the date of this announcement:

Holder Name Shareholding % Aden Hopkins* 10,000,000 4.46% Paul Ryan 28,872,540 12.87% Noel Lyons 28,872,540 12.87% Michelson, Mr James Howard 40,000,000 17.84% Firefly Holdings Limited 40,000,000 17.84% Wheatley, Mr Dominic 20,000,000 8.92% Wheatley, Mr Richard Guy 20,000,000 8.92%

Director Interests

Director Current Shareholding CLN Shares Warrants Fully Diluted Fully Diluted % Paul Ryan 28,872,540** 14,000,000 43,000,000 85,872,540 11.05% Noel Lyons 28,872,540 14,000,000 43,000,000 85,872,540 11.05% Darren Hopkins 1,436,275*** 50,000,000 51,500,000 102,936,275 13.24% Simon Windsor 1,436,275*** 20,000,000 21,500,000 42,936,275 5.52%

* Aden Hopkins is related to Darren Hopkins.

** Paul Ryan holds 2,872,540 Ordinary Shares in his personal name and 26,000,000 Ordinary Shares are held by the Company that provides his services, Warande1970 bvba."

*** Darren Hopkins and Simon Windsor hold their shares indirectly through a pension scheme Excession Trust. Excession Trust is noted in the announcements of March 2024.

As announced, Paul Ryan and Noel Lyons participated for £65,000 each in the Subscription and £35,000 each in the CLNs. The participation of Paul and Noel was in lieu of cash payments due to them from the Company. Accordingly, each received £100,000 of compensation by way of an aggregate of equity or CLN participation.

The amount of 224,275,480 Ordinary Shares as stated in the announcement of 31 March 2026 is correct, all of which are admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Current Options and Warrants (where directors are concerned, these are included in the table above)

There are currently the following warrants and options outstanding with respect to the Company:

Equity fundraising associated warrants - 120,000,000 warrants exercisable at the Subscription Price expiring on 9 February 2030.

Equity fundraising associated warrants - 2,000,000 warrants exercisable at the Subscription Price expiring on 12 February 2030.

CLN associated warrants - 178,000,000 warrants exercisable at the Subscription Price expiring on 30 March 2031.

Further equity issuance associated warrants - 62,000,000 warrants exercisable at the Subscription Price expiring on 30 March 2031.

As detailed in the General Meeting circular published on 21 March 2024, Peterhouse were granted broker warrants to subscribe for 3,000,000 new Ordinary Shares, exercisable at £0.008 for a period of 5 years from grant. The warrants expire on 28 April 2029.

In addition, certain legacy warrants, also referred to in the General Meeting Circular dated 21 March 2024, that were granted to Noel Lyons, Paul Ryan and the Excession Trust (a pension scheme of which Darren Hopkins and Simon Windsor are beneficiaries of) will reduce the exercise price to £0.0025 pence per share (the Board has also agreed to reduce the exercise price for the 3,000,000 Peterhouse warrants, expiring in 28 April 2029, to £0.0025 per share):

The Excession Trust holds 6,000,000 warrants expiring on 30 March 2030.



Noel Lyons holds 3,000,000 warrants expiring on 30 March 2030.



Paul Ryan holds 3,000,000 warrants expiring on 30 March 2030.



Inclusive of all the CLNs, options and warrants, the fully diluted share capital of the Company would be 777,275,480 Ordinary Shares.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Darren Hopkins - Chief Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

AlbR Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930