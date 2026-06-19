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PR Newswire
19.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Nomad Compute Plc - TR-1: Standard notification of major holdings

Nomad Compute Plc - TR-1: Standard notification of major holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii :

NOMAD COMPUTE PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii :

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

RiverFort Global Capital Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3)

Name

Lynchwood Nominees Ltd

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi :

12/06/2026

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

18/06/2026

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

12.966%

12.966%

360,000,000

(three hundred and sixty million)

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

Nil

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares (GB00BXFLKXXX)

360,000,000

12.966%

SUBTOTAL 8. A

360,000,000

12.966%

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

X

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

RiverFort Global Capital Ltd trading as Fortified Securities

12.966%

12.966%

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

The Ordinary Shares are held by Lynchwood Nominees Ltd in CREST for the benefit of Fortified Securities, a trading division of RiverFort Global Capital Ltd

Place of completion

London, United Kingdom

Date of completion

18 June 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
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