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WKN: 890808 | ISIN: GB0004866223 | Ticker-Symbol: 01K
Stuttgart
19.06.26 | 09:14
30,600 Euro
-0,65 % -0,200
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KELLER GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,60031,60009:33
PR Newswire
19.06.2026 08:06 Uhr
129 Leser
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Keller Group Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Brokers

Keller Group Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Brokers

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2026

Keller Group plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Keller Group plc ("Keller" or "the Group") is pleased to announce the appointment of RBC Capital Markets ("RBC") to act as Joint Corporate Broker with immediate effect. RBC will work alongside the Group's existing corporate broker, Investec Bank plc.

CONTACT:

Contact:

www.keller.com
Keller Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7616 7575

James Wroath, Chief Executive Officer
David Burke, Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Rogers, Group Head of Investor Relations

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Adam Miller
Elliot Thomas
Daniel Saveski

Investec Bank (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 4000

James Rudd
Tom Brookhouse
Sara Wallace

FTI Consulting Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1340

Nick Hasell
Matthew O'Keeffe

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.