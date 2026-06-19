Keller Group Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Brokers

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2026

Keller Group plc

Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker

Keller Group plc ("Keller" or "the Group") is pleased to announce the appointment of RBC Capital Markets ("RBC") to act as Joint Corporate Broker with immediate effect. RBC will work alongside the Group's existing corporate broker, Investec Bank plc.

Contact:

www.keller.com

Keller Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7616 7575



James Wroath, Chief Executive Officer

David Burke, Chief Financial Officer

Nicola Rogers, Group Head of Investor Relations

RBC Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000

Adam Miller

Elliot Thomas

Daniel Saveski

Investec Bank (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 4000

James Rudd

Tom Brookhouse

Sara Wallace

FTI Consulting Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1340

Nick Hasell

Matthew O'Keeffe

Notes to editors:

Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.