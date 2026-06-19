Keller Group Plc - Appointment of Joint Corporate Brokers
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19
19 June 2026
Keller Group plc
Appointment of Joint Corporate Broker
Keller Group plc ("Keller" or "the Group") is pleased to announce the appointment of RBC Capital Markets ("RBC") to act as Joint Corporate Broker with immediate effect. RBC will work alongside the Group's existing corporate broker, Investec Bank plc.CONTACT:
Contact:
www.keller.com
Keller Group plc Tel: +44 (0) 20 7616 7575
James Wroath, Chief Executive Officer
David Burke, Chief Financial Officer
Nicola Rogers, Group Head of Investor Relations
RBC Capital Markets (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7653 4000
Adam Miller
Elliot Thomas
Daniel Saveski
Investec Bank (Joint Corporate Broker) Tel: +44 (0) 20 7597 4000
James Rudd
Tom Brookhouse
Sara Wallace
FTI Consulting Tel: +44 (0) 20 3727 1340
Nick Hasell
Matthew O'Keeffe
Notes to editors:
Keller is the world's largest geotechnical specialist contractor providing a wide portfolio of advanced foundation and ground improvement techniques used across the entire construction sector. With around 10,000 staff and operations across five continents, Keller tackles an unrivalled 5,500 projects every year, generating annual revenue of c£3bn.