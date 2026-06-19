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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2026 08:10 Uhr
144 Leser
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Musso Distribution GmbH: MUSSO AnyDesk D7 Addresses Compact Housing Constraints in European Home Office Market

PARIS, June 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Musso today announced a targeted push to address space constraints across the European home office sector by optimizing the availability of its AnyDesk D7 space-saving desk series. As urban apartments remain notoriously compact, professionals are shifting toward "agile living," demanding workspaces that adapt to daily rhythms rather than dominating square footage. The AnyDesk D7 answers this demand as a mobile, disappearing workstation engineered for multi-use residential environments.

Engineered to Disappear and Reclaim Space

At the core of the AnyDesk D7 is a seamless folding mechanism that allows the structure to collapse into a remarkably thin profile. When the workday ends, it slides effortlessly beneath a sofa or tucks behind a door, instantly reclaiming valuable living space. True to Musso's functional minimalism, the D7 features a zero-assembly design, arriving 100% fully built and ready for immediate use.

Fluid Adaptability Meets Residential Aesthetics

Beyond spatial efficiency, the D7 supports physical well-being through dynamic movement. Equipped with omnidirectional wheels and fluid height adjustments, it transitions seamlessly from an active standing station to a mobile laptop table. Departing from sterile corporate tones, it is finished in nature-inspired palettes like Sage Green and Soft Cream, functioning as a sophisticated decor accent that harmonizes with contemporary interiors.

Conscious Design and European Availability

Guided by a commitment to environmental responsibility, Musso was among the early leaders in its sector to reach carbon neutrality by 2020. Building on this foundation, the company implemented carbon-neutral shipping practices across its orders in 2024. As part of its ongoing climate action, Musso funds atmospheric carbon removal initiatives for every order. Furthermore, the company has set a target to reduce emissions by 50% by 2030, in alignment with the Science-Based Targets initiative. The AnyDesk D7 is available now across Europe via musso.eu.

About MUSSO

MUSSO specializes in meticulously designed ergonomic furniture for home and office environments. Focusing on practical, functional minimalism, the company ensures its products are intuitive and built for everyday life. MUSSO sources premium, globally certified materials-including OEKO-TEX certified mesh from Germany and SGS-certified pneumatic lifts from South Korea-and tests products to BIFMA standards for exceptional durability and safety.

Media Contact

Contact Person: Charlene Gao
Email: charlene.gao@digimentumpr.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/745492f0-7e6e-4fba-8c77-51aa939fa10c

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1cb62742-f83b-4505-bf7c-43ab1745f8c4


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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