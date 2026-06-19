Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 19.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Reichster Silberdistrikt der Welt: 17-Mio.-CAD-Junior startet Bohrungen
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.06.2026 08:12 Uhr
238 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

ZOE Energy Storage Partners with Local Saudi Ally to Build Kingdom's First World-Class Battery Storage Manufacturing Base

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZOE Plus Energy Solutions Hungary, a joint venture between ZOE Energy Storage and Energy Pro Hungary, has partnered with a private Saudi business group to build the country's first world-class battery energy storage system manufacturing facility. The project combines ZOE's advanced ESS technology, Energy Pro's European engineering and manufacturing expertise with local production, directly supporting Saudi Vision 2030 and reshaping the clean energy landscape in the Middle East and beyond.

The facility will be built in two phases: Phase I (6GWh) is set to begin production in Q1 2027. Phase II will expand capacity to 18GWh, filling a major gap in large-scale storage localization and ending the Kingdom's dependence on imports. Once operational, the base will help Saudi Arabia meet its targets of 130GW of renewables, 48GWh of storage, and 50% clean power generation, accelerating its shift from a traditional energy giant to a global clean energy equipment hub.

The 150-acre facility will meet top European manufacturing standards and earn "Made in Saudi" certification, fully complying with local grid codes. It will serve the Gulf region, the Middle East, North Africa, Central Asia, and Africa. A Green Energy Academy will be set up on site to train certified talent, ensuring deep localization of core expertise.

Following our manufacturing base in Hungary, this project is ZOE's second overseas production hub - a cornerstone of our global strategy that blends ZOE technology, local manufacturing, and global service. Designed for extreme desert climates, it delivers tailored storage solutions and sets a benchmark for similar regions worldwide.

Mr. Huang Jun, Chairman of ZOE Energy Group, said: "The Middle East is a key engine of global energy transformation. This manufacturing base is a decisive step in our global strategy." He added that ZOE will continue to offer cutting-edge technology, uncompromising quality, and full-chain service to the region's green transition, co-building a new energy storage ecosystem.

This partnership marks a major advance for ZOE in the global energy transition - supporting Saudi Arabia's push for storage self-reliance and adding fresh momentum to regional green growth and the world's low-carbon future.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zoe-energy-storage-partners-with-local-saudi-ally-to-build-kingdoms-first-world-class-battery-storage-manufacturing-base-302781029.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.