Teijin Pharma Limited, the core company of the Teijin Group's healthcare business, and Merz Therapeutics GmbH, a leading player in neurology-focused specialty pharma, jointly announced today that Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW) has approved the additional indications for XEOMIN (incobotulinumtoxinA) for the treatment of cervical dystonia and blepharospasm. This approval represents the fourth and fifth indications for XEOMIN authorized in Japan, alongside its existing approvals for the treatment of upper limb spasticity, lower limb spasticity and chronic sialorrhea.

Cervical dystonia is a focal dystonia characterized by involuntary contractions of the neck muscles, resulting in abnormal or repetitive movements and postures.1 Blepharospasm is also a focal dystonia, characterized by excessive involuntary contractions of the muscles surrounding the eye.2 Both conditions significantly impact patients' quality of life.

The approval by MHLW is based on Phase III clinical trials conducted by Merz Therapeutics across multiple countries in Europe, North America and Asia, as well as Phase III clinical trials conducted by Teijin in Japan. In clinical trials, XEOMIN has been shown to reduce involuntary muscle contractions by inhibiting the release of acetylcholine from cholinergic nerve endings. XEOMINcontains incobotulinumtoxinA as its sole active ingredient and is produced by removing complexing proteins during manufacturing using technology developed by Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA.

Masaki Taneda, President of Teijin Pharma Limited, said, " Teijin Pharma has set a long-term vision of becoming a company that helps address the challenges faced by patients, families, and communities who require greater support, with a particular focus on rare diseases and other difficult-to-treat conditions. We are pleased that this approval for additional indications will allow us to offer an additional treatment option for patients whose daily lives can be significantly affected by these neurological conditions. Our continued collaboration with Merz Therapeutics has played an important role in achieving this milestone, and we will continue working together to further expand the potential of XEOMIN for the benefit of patients."

Stefan König, CEO of Merz Therapeutics, said, "As a specialist neurology focused company, we are committed to advancing treatment options through rigorous clinical development and strong, sustained partnerships. This approval reinforces the value of our collaboration with Teijin Pharma and our shared focus on addressing unmet needs in neurological conditions worldwide, including Japan and ultimately helping to bring better outcomes to more patients."

XEOMIN is approved in 79 countries worldwide for therapeutic and/or aesthetic indications, and in 76 countries for the treatment of cervical dystonia and blepharospasm, as of April 2026. Teijin Limited signed an exclusive license and co-development agreement for XEOMIN with Merz Therapeutics in 2017 and launched exclusive sales of XEOMIN in Japan in December 2020 after obtaining manufacturing and marketing approval.

XEOMIN is the registered trademark of Merz Pharma GmbH Co. KGaA.

About the Teijin Group

Teijin (TSE: 3401) is a technology-driven global group with two core businesses: high-performance materials and healthcare solutions. Established in 1918 as Japan's first rayon manufacturer, Teijin today comprises some 125 companies employing approximately 15,700 people. Teijin is committed to its Purpose, "Pioneering solutions together for a healthy planet." Teijin works together with employees and external partners to achieve its Long-Term Vision, "To be a company that supports the society of the future." Teijin posted consolidated revenue of JPY 873.2 billion and total assets of JPY 920.1 billion in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026.

Please visit www.teijin.com

About Merz Therapeutics

Merz Therapeutics GmbH is dedicated to delivering better outcomes for more patients. With science as its foundation and the patient experience as its focus, the company relentlessly pursues innovative treatments and partnerships to address unmet needs in movement disorders, neurodegenerative conditions, liver disease, and other health conditions that severely impact patients' quality of life.

Merz Therapeutics is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, and is active in over 80 countries. Merz Therapeutics GmbH is part of the Merz Group, a privately held, family-owned company with a more than 115-year legacy. With passion and purpose, Merz Therapeutics continues to advance care in specialty neurology in ways that benefit both patients and society.

Please visit www.merztherapeutics.com

References:

1 Albanese A, Bhatia K, Bressman SB, Delong MR, Fahn S, Fung VS, et al. Phenomenology and classification of dystonia: a consensus update. Mov Disord 2013;28(7):863-73.

2 Defazio G, Hallett M, Jinnah HA, Conte A, Berardelli A. Blepharospasm 40 years later. Mov Disord. 2017;32(4):498-509.

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Contacts:

Press Contact

Corporate Communication Department

Teijin Limited

pr@teijin.co.jp



Press Contact

Merz Therapeutics GmbH

Global Communications Strategic Affairs

Luke Anthony Mircea-Willats

merztherapeutics@merz.com