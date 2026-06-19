Wayflyer today announces the acquisition of Conjura, an AI-driven ecommerce analytics platform. The deal advances Wayfler's existing AI product roadmap to unlock new value for its small business customers globally.

Businesses generate large volumes of financial data across commerce, marketing and operations platforms. In most cases for SMBs, that data sits fragmented, under-utilised and disconnected from decision-making. Conjura built an infrastructure to consolidate that data into a single view, before layering AI models on top to provide predictive insights on growth and margin performance. More recently, the team introduced a natural language interface, enabling merchants to query complex datasets in plain English.

The transaction builds on an existing relationship between the organisations. Wayflyer was originally incubated within Conjura in 2019 before becoming a standalone business. All of Conjura's employees will join Wayflyer to accelerate the development of AI-enabled financial tools that integrate data directly into funding and growth decisions.

"What the team at Conjura has pulled off is to pivot a successful ecommerce analytics company, and supercharge it with a natural language interface that AI enables," commented Aidan Corbett, CEO and Co-Founder of Wayflyer. "Personally this is a full circle moment for me, and I'm delighted to welcome the Conjura team to Wayflyer. I know the committed team will help us achieve some great things to level the playing field for small businesses globally".

Founded in 2018, Conjura grew rapidly alongside the expansion of ecommerce during the pandemic years. The business scaled to serve more than 2,000 merchants and processed over 135 TB/terabytes of data annually across multiple platforms. As it expanded, Conjura secured backing from European venture investors including Act Venture Capital, MiddleGame Ventures and Tribal VC, providing capital to support product development and international growth.

"We built Conjura to help businesses understand their data and act on it faster," said Fran Quilty, CEO and Co-Founder of Conjura. "Joining Wayflyer enables us to take that premise further, and put our technology in the hands of more small business founders than ever before. I'm deeply grateful to our investors, who backed us early and gave us the space to build with conviction. Thanks also to our team, partners and critically the brands who trusted us with their data and growth."

The financial terms of the transaction have not been disclosed.

ABOUT WAYFLYER

Wayflyer is a financing platform that empowers consumer brands to scale with fast, flexible, and non-dilutive funding. By leveraging data-driven insights and advanced analytics, Wayflyer helps small businesses optimize cash flow, invest in marketing, and seize growth opportunities with confidence. Since its launch in 2020, Wayflyer has deployed over $6 billion in working capital to thousands of brands worldwide.

ABOUT CONJURA

Conjura is an AI-driven data and analytics platform that helps ecommerce businesses unify fragmented data across sales, marketing and operations to make faster, more informed decisions. By applying machine learning and natural-language interfaces, the platform enables merchants to query complex datasets in plain English and surface real-time insights on growth, demand and profitability without specialist analytics expertise. Founded in 2018, Conjura supports merchants globally and processes billions of data points each year.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260619044302/en/

Contacts:

Media contact: Lewis Jones, Head of Communications Wayflyer, press@wayflyer.com