Virtue Vets to Bring Modern, Advanced Vet Care to London Neighbourhoods and Commuter Towns

LONDON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtue Vets, London's premium independent veterinary care and pet wellness group, today announced plans to bring modern, neighbourhood vet care to more of London and surrounding areas.

Virtue Vets' ethos is simple: modern, advanced, reasonably priced vet care should be accessible within 15 minutes of where pet parents live, reducing barriers to its utilisation.

Since opening its first clinic in Marylebone in January 2025, Virtue Vets has added full-service clinics in Notting Hill, Chelsea and South Kensington. Given their resounding success, Virtue Vets has confirmed clinics in Hampstead, Greenwich, Islington, Kings Road (Chelsea), Kings Cross, Belgravia, Hackney Wick, Shoreditch, Highgate, Parsons Green, Richmond and Ascot, with 50 more locations to open by December 2028. This year, the fast-growing practice will also open a 4,000-square-foot site in Blackheath Village and Bloomsbury, offering 24-hour emergency care. Each will house a CT scanner and other advanced diagnostic imaging.

Every Virtue Vets clinic offers first-opinion care alongside advanced diagnostics, telemedicine-enabled referrals, advanced dentistry, as well as soft-tissue, orthopaedic and laparoscopic surgery. Each features state-of-the-art equipment, full hospital labs, dental X-ray and equipment, cardiac-capable ultrasound machines, multi-parameter monitors, endoscopes, cancer detection scanners, anaesthesia machines and respiratory ventilators, sufficient to handle almost all complex workups and surgeries.

Similar to Virtue Vets' existing clinics, each new location will offer a range of regenerative, restorative and wellness services, including physiotherapy, laser therapy, red light therapy, platelet-rich plasma, hydrogel, oral bone loss regeneration and stem cell therapy. Several of the new clinics will have hydrotherapy treadmills, like the one at Virtue Vets Chelsea.

Virtue Vets clinics naturally lend themselves to curated pet wellness, given their high aesthetic, calming spa scents and signature premium treats. Chief Marketing Officer Shilpa Foss-Skiftesvik said: "Each of our clinics is carefully designed to be warm and calming, somewhere that feels like home. We regularly host wellness events, including Pilates with your pet and spa days. Pets bring us together as a community, and our clinics are third spaces for pet parents to form friendships."

Virtue Vets' story is that of one pet parent's determination to build a better vet clinic for his pet. When founder Ninad Shinde adopted Fynn, a Jack Russell with a long list of health challenges, the search for the right care took him from clinic to clinic. When the experience proved consistently frustrating, he decided to start a clinic for Fynn, drawing on a career spent improving human healthcare services.

"Increasingly, pet parents are actively involved in their pets' healthcare. We asked them what they wanted from their neighbourhood vet and redesigned the entire experience around their responses," said Ninad. "What started as a single clinic for Fynn has struck a chord with other pet parents who also want excellent vet care. Pets give us so much and ask for so little in return. Our clinics exist for one reason only: to help pet parents give their pets the good life that they deserve."

Clinical Director Dr Jenny Blackburn added, "What pet parents want more than anything is another two good years with the pet they love, and a better quality of life at every stage. We bring the best comprehensive, proactive and preventative care to their neighbourhoods, and we are funded by animal lovers who support our mission. Our clinical team feels empowered to practice the highest standards of veterinary medicine, leading to better outcomes for pets."

ABOUT VIRTUE VETS

Virtue Vets is a UK-based, fast-growing independent veterinary care and pet wellness group on a mission to put pets and their families first. Built on empathy, clinical excellence and a love of thoughtful design and technology, the group focuses on lifetime care, with an extensive range of in-house services from hydrotherapy and dentistry to advanced surgery.

PRESS ENQUIRIES

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https://www.virtuevets.com/

@virtuevets

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