Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ Financial Conduct Authority:

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Financial Conduct Authority: 19-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 19/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice: Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC Secured Gold Linked Series II Certificates due 31/12/2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3384723XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Oban Cards 2026-1 plc Class A Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/06/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3342085XXX -- thereof) Class B Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/06/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3342085XXX -- thereof) Class C Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/06/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3342085XXX -- thereof) Class D Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/06/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3342085XXX -- thereof) Class E Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/06/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3342085XXX -- thereof) Class Z Asset Backed Floating Rate Notes due 15/06/2035; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like denominations of GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess securities XS3342085XXX -- thereof) Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC Securities due 19/06/2031; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3328762XXX -- each) derivatives Securities due 20/06/2033; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of GBP1 Securitised XS3328681XXX -- each) derivatives Securities due 20/09/2032; fully paid; (Represented by securities to bearer of Securitised XS3391868XXX -- GBP1.00 each) derivatives Issuer Name: RCB Bonds PLC Belong Limited 7.50% Social Bonds due 18/06/2033; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3396008XXX -- denominations of GBP100 each) securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 432390 EQS News ID: 2349334 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)