U.S. chemical company SABIC has introduced NORYL V0150TW and V0150IR2, two thermoplastics designed to replace metal and traditional polymers in photovoltaic components like microinverters, solar tracker boxes, and junction boxes. The NORYL V0150TW (absorptive) and V0150IR2 (transmissive) resins are formulated to allow manufacturers to shift from ultrasonic welding or adhesive bonding to laser welding. This shift eliminates curing-dependent bonding materials to reduce production cycle times and lower overall assembly costs. Compared to metal, these materials reduce component part size by up to ...

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