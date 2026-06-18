OAK RIDGE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Standard Nuclear, Inc. ("Standard Nuclear" or the "Company"), a reactor-agnostic producer of TRISO nuclear fuel, today announced that it has publicly filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to the proposed initial public offering of shares of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The proposed offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering. The Company intends to list its Class A common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "STDN".BofA Securities and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint lead bookrunning managers for the proposed offering. Barclays, UBS Investment Bank, Evercore ISI, RBC Capital Markets, William Blair and Stifel are acting as additional bookrunning managers for the proposed offering.The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained via EDGAR on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from BofA Securities, Inc., at 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001; Attn: Prospectus Department; email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to the proposed offering of these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet been declared effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations or offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.About Standard NuclearStandard Nuclear's mission is to reliably deliver the essential building blocks of nuclear power at scale - enabling cost-effective, safe, and secure energy for the world. Supported by leading U.S. defense technology and critical infrastructure investment firms, Standard Nuclear is focused on the large-scale production of advanced nuclear fuel and radioisotope power systems. It is the nation's only independent manufacturer of TRISO fuel - a robust, high-performance fuel essential to advanced nuclear reactors for terrestrial, national security, and space applications. Standard Nuclear offers a reactor-agnostic supply of advanced fuels to the next-generation nuclear industry and delivers dependable radioisotope power solutions to the space and defense sectors. Through these efforts, it is helping to eliminate U.S. reliance on geopolitical adversaries for these strategically vital technologies.ContactsMedia:StandardNuclear@icrinc.com

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