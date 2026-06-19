DJ Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc (CLMT) Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2026 / 09:05 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Climate Paris Aligned UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.4163 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 31978598 CODE: CLMT ISIN: IE000O5FBXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000O5FBXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: CLMT Sequence No.: 432414 EQS News ID: 2349558 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 03:05 ET (07:05 GMT)