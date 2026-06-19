DJ Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc (C50U) Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2026 / 09:07 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core EURO STOXX 50 UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 194.4047 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 272627 CODE: C50U ISIN: LU1681047XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681047XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: C50U Sequence No.: 432486 EQS News ID: 2349708 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 03:07 ET (07:07 GMT)