DJ Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist (MWOZ) Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Global UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 48.869 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 36633434 CODE: MWOZ ISIN: IE000QIF5XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000QIF5XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWOZ Sequence No.: 432482 EQS News ID: 2349700 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)