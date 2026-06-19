DJ Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc (ELCR) Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Smart Mobility UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 30.6021 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7350850 CODE: ELCR ISIN: LU2023679XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2023679XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ELCR Sequence No.: 432424 EQS News ID: 2349578 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2349578&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)