DJ Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc (ASIL) Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2026 / 09:09 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI China ESG Selection Extra UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 98.3601 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 3880437 CODE: ASIL ISIN: LU1900068XXX =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900068XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: ASIL Sequence No.: 432400 EQS News ID: 2349526 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 03:09 ET (07:09 GMT)