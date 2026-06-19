DJ Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc (WEXU) Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI World Ex USA UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 13.7029 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 55049586 CODE: WEXU ISIN: IE00085PWXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00085PWXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: WEXU Sequence No.: 432521 EQS News ID: 2349780 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)