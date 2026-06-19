DJ Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist (TIPH) Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2026 / 09:12 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US TIPS Government Inflation-Linked Bond UCITS ETF GBP Hedged Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 110.6025 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4533328 CODE: TIPH ISIN: LU1452600XXX =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1452600XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPH Sequence No.: 432585 EQS News ID: 2349908 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2349908&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 03:12 ET (07:12 GMT)