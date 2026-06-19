DJ Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc (EAST) Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 43.9472 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13167349 CODE: EAST ISIN: LU1900066XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: EAST Sequence No.: 432539 EQS News ID: 2349816 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)