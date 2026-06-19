DJ Amundi Core GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist (GBBD) Amundi Core GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 19-Jun-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core GBP Corporate Bond UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 18-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 5.0251 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 830000 CODE: GBBD ISIN: LU3122198XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU3122198XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GBBD Sequence No.: 432517 EQS News ID: 2349772 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 19, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)