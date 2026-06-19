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WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047 | Ticker-Symbol: LNH
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 12:46
7,390 Euro
+0,68 % +0,050
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
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FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
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LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,3207,38010:17
7,3207,38010:17
PR Newswire
19.06.2026 10:00 Uhr
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Lancashire Holdings Limited - Notice of Q2 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Lancashire Holdings Limited - Notice of Q2 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

LANCASHIRE HOLDINGS LIMITED

19 June 2026

Hamilton, Bermuda

Notice of Earnings Release and Conference Call

Lancashire Holdings Limited (" Lancashire" or "the Company") will announce its 2026 half year results at 7:00am UK time on Wednesday 29 July 2026 and Lancashire management will host an analyst and investor conference call at 1:00pm UK time / 08:00am EDT.

Please note that conference call participants are required to register in advance to access either the audio conference call or webcast, the full registration and access details are set out below.

Participant Registration and Access Information:

Audio conference call access:

https://emportal.ink/4vIOYl1

Please register at this link to obtain your personal audio conference pin and call details

Webcast access:

https://onlinexperiences.com/Launch/QReg/ShowUUID=87F4C625-CD4D-463A-9556-40A532642469

Please use this link to register and access the call via webcast

A webcast replay facility will be available for 12 months and accessible at:

https://www.lancashiregroup.com/en/investors/results-reports-and-presentations.html

For further information, please contact:

Christopher Head

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com

Paul Measday

paul.measday@lancashiregroup.com

About Lancashire

Lancashire, through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of global specialty insurance and reinsurance products.

Lancashire's common shares trade in the equity shares (commercial companies) category of the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LRE. Lancashire has its head office and registered office at Power House, 7 Par-la-Ville Road, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

The Bermuda Monetary Authority ("BMA") is the Group Supervisor of the Lancashire Group.

For more information, please visit Lancashire's website at www.lancashiregroup.com.

This release contains information which may be of a price sensitive nature that Lancashire is making public in a manner consistent with the UK Market Abuse Regulation and other regulatory obligations. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 09:00 BST on 19 June 2026.

NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

ALL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT OR OTHERWISE SPEAK ONLY AS AT THE DATE OF PUBLICATION. LANCASHIRE EXPRESSLY DISCLAIMS ANY OBLIGATION OR UNDERTAKING (SAVE AS REQUIRED TO COMPLY WITH ANY LEGAL OR REGULATORY OBLIGATIONS INCLUDING THE RULES OF THE LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE) TO DISSEMINATE ANY UPDATES OR REVISIONS TO ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT ANY CHANGES IN THE GROUP'S EXPECTATIONS OR CIRCUMSTANCES ON WHICH ANY SUCH STATEMENT IS BASED. ALL SUBSEQUENT WRITTEN AND ORAL FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE GROUP OR INDIVIDUALS ACTING ON BEHALF OF THE GROUP ARE EXPRESSLY QUALIFIED IN THEIR ENTIRETY BY THIS NOTE.

© 2026 PR Newswire
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