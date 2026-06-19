Chinese PV module manufacturer JinkoSolar announced it achieved a power conversion efficiency of 34.82% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell. The company said the results have been certified by China's Shanghai Institute of Microsystem and Information Technology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences. In its previous attempts, JinkoSolar achieved a cell efficiency of 34.76% for the same device configuration. "This efficiency breakthrough is attributed to JinkoSolar's innovations in multiple core technologies, including the dual-layer composite passivation contact structure for N-type TOPCon ...

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