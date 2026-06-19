The latest edition of the International Energy Agency (IEA) Global Hydrogen Review finds that the conflict in the Middle East is renewing interest in hydrogen and hydrogen-based fuels as long-term options to strengthen energy security. However, it stresses that low-emissions hydrogen remains far from the scale needed to deliver an immediate response. The report also notes that the war has disrupted global production and trade in hydrogen-based products. The IEA reports that global hydrogen demand surpassed 100 million tonnes in 2025, while production of low-emissions hydrogen rose 20% year on ...

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