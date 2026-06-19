The Seoul-based design-to-manufacturing startup brought a heritage brand's artisanal design back to life on a humanoid robot, and is now setting its sights on Europe.

RebuilderAI, a company specialising in AI-driven design-to-manufacturing automation, has unveiled its design-to-manufacturing AI agent, VRING:ON, at VivaTech 2026, the global startup and technology fair held in Paris from 17 to 20 June. On the opening day, 17 June, the company drew attention with a stage performance featuring a humanoid robot dressed in an artisan's design that VRING:ON had recreated from a heritage brand's archived data.

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RebuilderAI showcases its AI-powered design and manufacturing solutions at VivaTech 2026 in Paris (Image: RebuilderAI)

VRING:ON is an AI agent that automates the core stages of product development, from design concept through 3D modelling to the generation of CAD and engineering data. It is particularly strong with 3D-based hardline products such as eyewear, footwear and jewelry. Rather than merely generating images, it carries an AI-created design seamlessly through 3D modelling, CAD design, mouldability validation and simulation into manufacturing-ready data, producing results that can actually be made.

What sets RebuilderAI apart is its brand-exclusive model architecture. Unlike general-purpose web services that return the same output to anyone, RebuilderAI provides a dedicated AI model tuned to each company's own data. Its 3D foundation model is trained not only on a brand's style, materials, production conditions and manufacturing know-how, but also on the archive and heritage it has built over time. Both the training data and the outputs remain the property of that brand. Another key strength is its feedback loop: users can create new agents and continuously refine them through feedback, building a design-assistant AI tailored to their specific needs.

"We tune our AI model to each individual brand to protect the security of that brand's data and to preserve the distinctiveness of its style," Jeonghyeon Kim, RebuilderAI CEO said. "With ISO international-standard certification, we provide a stable, enterprise-grade AI model tailored to each company."

RebuilderAI is also expanding its international commercial footprint. The company has secured investment from Korea's Naver and Japan's ASICS Ventures, among others, has joined a Samsung accelerator programme, and has been selected for NVIDIA's Inception programme, recognition of its 3D engineering capabilities.

Following its participation at VivaTech, RebuilderAI plans to move actively into the European market, supported by a local sales team based in Paris.

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Contacts:

RebuilderAI

Taeeun KIM

taeeun.kim@rebuilderai.com