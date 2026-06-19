GRIDSERVE's national charging network generated £64 million in revenue in 2025, with utilisation increasing across the network

The business also reached positive EBITDA for the first time, delivering group EBITDA of £3 million and EBITDA of £26 million on its charging network

Milestone reached under new CEO Daniel Kunkel, who joined in March 2025, bringing renewed strategic focus to the core charging business

More than three million charging sessions were completed in 2025, driven by growing demand for reliable, convenient charging and GRIDSERVE's award-winning customer experience

GRIDSERVE, the UK's most-used public EV charging network, today announced that its national network has achieved revenues of £64 million for the period ending 31 December 2025. This reflects 45% year-on-year growth as the business continued to demonstrate the strength and scalability of its model and the commercial viability of large-scale public EV charging in the UK, despite a challenging policy environment.

The network also delivered EBITDA of £26 million and a margin of 40%. Revenues have grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 55% since 2023. At a group level, GRIDSERVE delivered EBITDA of £3 million, reaching positivity for the first time.

Strategic focus under new leadership

The results come after a period of strategic and operational focus under CEO Daniel Kunkel, who joined GRIDSERVE in March 2025 from Shell and ubitricity. Since his appointment, Kunkel has sharpened the business's focus on its core EV charging operations, streamlining the portfolio and strengthening commercial performance across the network.

Daniel Kunkel, CEO of GRIDSERVE, said: "This strong set of results demonstrates the commercial strength of our platform at a time when EV adoption and demand are accelerating across the UK. We continue to build a network that drivers trust and rely on, providing a leading customer experience that delivers convenience.

"It's more important than ever that the EV infrastructure investment is supported by a stable long-term framework from the government. We remain committed to playing our part in supporting this transition, and we are keen to engage with government on how we can collectively accelerate EV adoption, support UK growth, and build the infrastructure the country needs."

Leading on reliability and customer experience

Throughout the year, GRIDSERVE achieved 99% availability throughout its 200 operational sites, delivering industry-leading levels of reliability. Customer satisfaction also continued to lead the market. GRIDSERVE holds a Trustpilot rating of 4.2, ahead of all major competitors, and the business was named a Zap-Map Driver Recommended Network 2026 and Charging Network of the Year 2025 by Electrifying.com.

Investing in next-generation infrastructure

With the support of its long-term shareholders, GRIDSERVE has continued to invest in the technology and infrastructure required to support the growing demands of the UK's electric vehicle market, with a particular focus on charging speed, network resilience and emerging segments such as electric heavy goods vehicles (eHGVs).

In 2025, GRIDSERVE launched the Electric Freightway programme, backed by Department for Transport funding, opening the UK's first public eHGV charging hubs at Extra Baldock and Moto Exeter. Further sites are due to open this year as GRIDSERVE builds out the infrastructure needed to decarbonise heavy goods transport.

Alongside this, GRIDSERVE has been piloting battery storage solutions in partnership with Ameresco, National Highways and Roadchef to maintain consistent high-power charging at grid-constrained locations.

GRIDSERVE also launched Autocharge in 2025, a plug-and-go feature that allows drivers to simply plug in and charge automatically no cards needed simplifying the customer experience and driving stronger engagement across the network.

Expanding the UK's charging network

GRIDSERVE is strengthening the UK's charging connectivity and journey toward decarbonisation. With a focus on ultra-rapid, en-route charging, the network now spans more than 1,600 ultra-rapid charging bays (up 19% year-on-year) across over 200 locations on the UK's strategic road network, secured through long-term agreements.

The network continues to grow, with new sites being developed across the Moto, Roadchef Extra MSA networks, and a further Electric Forecourt due to open at Markham Vale, off the M1 in summer 2026. GRIDSERVE also plans to add 500+ ultra-rapid charge points across the strategic road network during the year.

Backed by long-term investors TPG Rise Climate and Infracapital, the business has the financial strength and strategic support to accelerate the next phase of its growth, supporting the government's ambitions to scale the best of British industry.

Andy Matthews, Chief Investment Officer at Infracapital, GRIDSERVE co-shareholder, added: "GRIDSERVE's strong results this year mark a defining moment not just for the business, but also for EV charging as an asset class. Achieving EBITDA positivity at scale demonstrates how long-term, patient capital can drive commercial returns while addressing a critical national need.

"We remain committed to supporting the management team as it continues building the backbone of the UK's clean transport network."

Jamie Gilbert, Business Unit Partner at TPG Rise Climate, commented: "Having seen GRIDSERVE's momentum firsthand for over five years, we're encouraged by the business's growing financial strength and are excited to continue to invest in growing the network. These results underscore the increasing demand for reliable, high-quality EV charging infrastructure."

About GRIDSERVE (www.gridserve.com)

Trading profitably and operating over 200 locations with more than 1,600 charging bays, GRIDSERVE is delivering over 300,000 charging sessions monthly. With class-leading Electric Forecourts and a UK-wide network of Super Hubs that have up to 36 charging bays at the busiest sites, GRIDSERVE is on a mission to make EV easy and give all drivers the confidence to go electric.

GRIDSERVE stands at the forefront of the UK's electric revolution, entering an exciting high-growth scale-up phase aligned with the nation's ambitious net zero targets. With EV and now also eHGV adoption accelerating towards 2030, strong strategic partnerships and robust reputation for reliable, High Power charging, GRIDSERVE is uniquely positioned to expand its premium EV charging network across the UK, giving drivers the confidence to go electric, enabling the freedom to travel with peace of mind.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260619467806/en/

Contacts:

GRIDSERVE:

Jon Quirk: jon.quirk@gridserve.com +44 (0)20 454 81870

Third City:

Izzy Shipley: izzy@thirdcity.co.uk +44 (0)7719 953473

For non-media enquiries please contact: connect@gridserve.com +44 333 1234 333