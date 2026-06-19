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PR Newswire
19.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Nongshim Shin Ramyun Features Standalone Pavilion at 'Taste of London' Food Festival

- Nongshim operates a 150-square-meter interactive booth at The Regent's Park until June 21st
- The pavilion showcases 'Shin Ramyun Toomba' and offers an authentic Korean 'Pojangmacha' experience

LONDON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nongshim, the global food and beverage leader behind the iconic Shin Ramyun brand, is participating in London's premier culinary festival, Taste of London, held from June 17th to 21st at The Regent's Park. Following last year's successful global campaign at Piccadilly Circus, Nongshim returns to London to present the distinct appeal of its flagship products to local consumers and further strengthen its presence in the European market.

Located directly opposite the festival's 'Cook School,' the 150-square-meter Nongshim pavilion features large-scale installations of 'Shin Ramyun' and its new product, 'Shin Ramyun Toomba,' on the exterior to capture the attention of the festival's 50,000+ visitors.

The interior of the pavilion is divided into two main areas:

The Experience Zone: Visitors can participate in a mini-game to guess the core ingredients of Shin Ramyun and Shin Ramyun Toomba, with Nongshim products awarded as prizes to successful participants.

The Tasting Zone: Guests can enjoy freshly made Shin Ramyun and Shin Ramyun Toomba on-site. Reflecting the growing interest in Korean culture within the UK, the dining area is equipped with tables and chairs that replicate the unique atmosphere of a traditional Korean night-market tent, or 'Pojangmacha.'

The Nongshim promotional booth is drawing strong interest from local consumers on-site, with the new Shin Ramyun Toomba receiving highly positive feedback for its balanced combination of creamy texture and spicy flavor.

"We are excited to introduce South Korea's representative ramyun noodle culture to global consumers at this major United Kingdom culinary event," said Seung Won Shin, Global Marketing Specialist. "Nongshim will continue to deploy various experiential marketing campaigns to interact directly with international consumers and expand our brand awareness across the European market."

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nongshim-shin-ramyun-features-standalone-pavilion-at-taste-of-london-food-festival-302805030.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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