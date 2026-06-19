Trupeer Technologies Pvt Ltd: Trupeer AI Appoints Former UiPath APAC President & CEO Raghu Subramanian to Accelerate UK Enterprise Growth

LONDON, June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trupeer AI, the workflow knowledge layer for teams and AI agents, today announced the appointment of Raghu Subramanian as President and Chief Business Officer as the company accelerates its expansion in the United Kingdom, one of Europe's most knowledge-intensive enterprise markets. Backed by RTP Global, Salesforce Ventures and trusted by more than 50,000 teams in over 100 countries, Trupeer is strengthening its leadership team to scale adoption across enterprises, financial and professional services firms, and technology-enabled business services companies.

The United Kingdom represents a strategic priority for Trupeer. London's financial services and professional services sectors rank among the most compliance-documented, knowledge-intensive industries anywhere in the world, where process knowledge is a regulatory artifact, not a nice-to-have. UK enterprises are also among Europe's largest buyers of global business services, operating capability centres across multiple countries, placing them squarely on the demand side of the cross-border knowledge distribution challenge Trupeer is built to solve. For organisations managing teams and processes across geographies, the ability to capture knowledge once and deploy it in 120+ languages is operational infrastructure, not a feature. The depth of this opportunity is already visible in Trupeer's deployments: a FTSE 100 company used the platform to train thousands of employees across a multi-country IT transformation, saving over 9,000 hours in the process.

Raghu joins from a distinguished career at the forefront of enterprise automation. As a founding member of the management team at UiPath, he was part of the core executive team that helped build the company into a $35+ billion NYSE-listed enterprise. He established UiPath's India operations in 2016 and later served as President & CEO for India and APAC. Bringing over 25 years of enterprise technology leadership, Raghu has built and scaled enterprise businesses across global markets, with deep expertise in automation, business process management, and enterprise AI adoption. Prior to joining UiPath, he served as CTO of EXL Service.

At Trupeer, he will lead the company's next phase of commercial expansion, with a sharp focus on UK-headquartered enterprises and the demand side of European global capability centre networks. Trupeer's platform transforms unstructured, multimodal workflows into SOPs, guides, training assets, studio-quality videos, and continuously updated, AI-ready context for employees and intelligent agents, delivering knowledge transfer in 120+ languages.

Shivali Goyal, CEO and Co-Founder, Trupeer AI, said, "Raghu has spent decades helping organisations adopt and scale transformative technologies and brings deep experience in building enterprises globally. Having seen first-hand the challenges enterprises face in organisational knowledge and agentic AI enablement, Raghu immediately resonated with our vision and the momentum Trupeer has built globally. His expertise will help us strengthen our commercial capabilities, deepen partnerships, and unlock the next phase of growth at Trupeer."

Raghu Subramanian, President and Chief Business Officer, Trupeer AI, said, "Enterprises have long struggled to get real value from AI, and the reason is fragmented context. The knowledge that makes AI useful sits trapped in people's heads and scattered across tools. In the agentic AI era, where agents are only as good as the context they run on, that gap becomes the difference between AI that works and doesn't. This is the gap Trupeer was built to close. I look forward to partnering with enterprises and organisations across the globe to build the context layer that makes enterprise knowledge structured, accessible, and actionable, and AI genuinely useful."

About Trupeer

Trupeer AI is the workflow knowledge layer for enterprises that enables teams and AI agents. The company helps organizations capture critical operational knowledge that is often trapped in the minds of subject matter experts and scattered across tools, transforming it into structured, accessible, and queryable knowledge. Its platform captures enterprise workflows and turns unstructured, multimodal input into SOPs, guides, studio-quality videos, training assets into 120+ languages and continuously updated, AI-ready context that intelligent agents can leverage, making institutional knowledge accessible, actionable, and queryable. Backed by RTP Global and Salesforce Ventures, Trupeer supports more than 50,000 teams in over 100 countries, including Fortune 100 enterprises, Global Capability Centers and technology-enabled business services companies.

Further details: https://www.trupeer.ai/

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