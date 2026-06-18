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WKN: 909497 | ISIN: CA8029121057 | Ticker-Symbol: SB7
Tradegate
18.06.26 | 15:37
24,980 Euro
-2,08 % -0,530
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
SAPUTO INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAPUTO INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,38025,59011:40
25,37025,59011:37
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.06.2026 20:18 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Saputo Inc.: Saputo Completes Divestiture of Majority Stake in its Argentina Operations

MONTRÉAL, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saputo Inc. (TSX: SAP) today announced the completion of the previously disclosed sale of an 80% interest in its Dairy Division (Argentina) to Gloria Foods, the dairy and food holding company of Grupo Gloria.

In connection with the closing, Saputo received net proceeds of approximately $543 million ($400 million USD) and retains a 20% ownership interest in the business.

Following the transaction, the Argentina platform will continue to manufacture select products for Saputo, supporting Saputo's international product portfolio.

About Saputo
Saputo, one of the top ten dairy processors in the world, produces, markets, and distributes a wide array of dairy products of the utmost quality, including cheese, fluid milk, extended shelf-life milk and cream products, cultured products, and dairy ingredients. Saputo is a leading cheese manufacturer and fluid milk and cream processor in Canada, and a leading dairy processor in Australia. In the USA, Saputo is a leading cheese producer and extended shelf-life and cultured dairy products manufacturer. In the United Kingdom, Saputo is the leading manufacturer of branded cheese and dairy spreads. In addition to its dairy portfolio, Saputo produces, markets, and distributes a range of dairy alternative products. Saputo products are sold in several countries under market-leading brands, as well as private label brands. Saputo Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SAP". Follow Saputo's activities at Saputo.com or via Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

Investor Inquiries
Nicholas Estrela
Senior Director, Investor Relations
1-514-328-3117

Media Inquiries
1-514-328-3141 / 1-866-648-5902
media@saputo.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.