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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.06.2026 00:42 Uhr
48 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (TSX: MPC and MPC.C) announces results of Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Pacific Properties Inc. (the Company), reports the voting results of the Annual General Meeting of its shareholders held June 18, 2026 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The following seven nominees were elected as directors of the Company by the following votes:

NomineeVotes ForPercentVotes AgainstPercent
Sam Grippo4,717,827 98.16% 88,2001.84%
Michael W. Delesalle4,717,827 98.16% 88,2001.84%
John DeLucchi4,592,827 95.56%213,2004.44%
Alistair Duncan4,805,927100.00% 1000.00%
Robert S. Pringle4,805,927100.00% 1000.00%
Robert Wiens4,805,927100.00% 1000.00%
Dino Di Marco4,805,927100.00% 1000.00%

In addition, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP was re-appointed as the auditor for the Company.

About the Company: Madison Pacific Properties Inc. is a Vancouver-based real estate company.

Contact:Mr. Dino Di MarcoMs. Bernice Yip
President & CEOChief Financial Officer
Telephone:(604) 732-6540(604) 732-6540
Address:389 West 6thAvenue
Vancouver, B.C. V5Y 1L1

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.