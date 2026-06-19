Changes to Inbank's Operating Model and Management Board

Inbank is implementing changes to its operating model and leadership structure to become more product centric, strengthen commercial execution and organizational scalability.

Effective 1 June 2026, Margus Kastein, Member of the Management Board and previously Head of Baltic Business, was appointed Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), a newly established role designed to unify commercial execution across all markets under a single leadership structure. The role is aimed at ensuring a more unified commercial approach across markets, strengthening alignment between Group functions and local teams, establishing consistent standards and ways of working throughout the commercial organization.

As part of the planned changes to Inbank's operating model, Product and Technology will be established as two separate cross-functional organizations. The change is designed to increase focus and execution capacity in both areas, while strengthening the commercial and strategic ownership of Product.

Effective 1 July 2026, Member of the Management Board and current Head of Growth and Strategic Initiatives, Piret Paulus, will be appointed Chief Product Officer (CPO). In her new role, she will lead Inbank's Product organization and be responsible for ensuring that customer needs, market opportunities, business objectives, and technology capabilities are translated into a coherent product strategy and tangible business outcomes.

As part of the operating model changes, Member of the Management Board and Chief of Staff Ivar Kurvits will assume the role of Head of Corporate Development & Strategy. The function will consolidate governance, legal, strategy, investor relations, capital raising, M&A, corporate communications, and selected growth initiatives, while supporting the CEO and Management Board in the execution of Inbank's long-term strategy.

The recruitment process for the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) role is in its final stages, with the new CTO expected to join Inbank by 1 September 2026 at the latest.

In addition to the top leadership changes, Inbank will make further adjustments to its operating model aimed at improving focus, execution, and efficiency across the organization. The changes will be introduced gradually during the third quarter of 2026.

Changes in the Management Board

Following the previously announced departures of Maciej Pieczkowski and Erik Kaju, the Supervisory Board has resolved to recall both members from the Management Board effective 19 June 2026.

The Management Board of AS Inbank now consists of Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO; Marko Varik, CFO and Deputy CEO; Margus Kastein, Chief Commercial Officer; Piret Paulus, Chief Product Officer; Evelin Lindvers, Chief Risk Officer; and Ivar Kurvits, Head of Corporate Development & Strategy.

Priit Põldoja, Chairman of the Management Board and CEO, comments:

"These leadership changes provide an opportunity to strengthen our operating model and prepare Inbank for its next phase of growth.

Introducing the role of Chief Commercial Officer is a natural step in our evolution. I believe Margus Kastein is an excellent fit for this position. He has already demonstrated strong leadership across sales, marketing, and customer care, and this appointment is a natural progression in his career at Inbank.

I am also excited about the appointment of Piret Paulus as Chief Product Officer. Piret has played an important role in the development of Inbank's products and business over the years. With her deep expertise in embedded finance and strong understanding of our customers and organization, I am confident she is the right person to lead our Product organization into its next phase.

I believe these changes will help us build a more product-driven, scalable, and commercially integrated organization that can continue delivering sustainable growth across all our markets."

Piret Paulus is a seasoned embedded finance expert with 20+ years of experience in the industry. Since joining Inbank in 2016, she has held several leadership positions, including Head of Sales & Marketing, Head of Loans & Cards, and most recently Head of Growth and Strategic Initiatives. She has been a member of Inbank's Management Board since 2017. She also serves as the Member of the Management Board at FinanceEstonia.

Margus Kastein has over 25 years of experience in business development and leadership within the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. Since joining Inbank in 2018, he has held several leadership positions, including Country Manager for Estonia, Head of Car Finance, and most recently Head of Baltic Business. He has been a member of Inbank's Management Board since 2020. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Mobire Group, Inbank's wholly owned subsidiary.

Inbank is a financial technology company with an EU banking license that connects merchants, consumers and financial institutions on its next generation embedded finance platform. Partnering with more than 6,200 merchants, Inbank has 847,000+ active contracts and collects deposits across seven markets in Europe. Inbank bonds are listed on the Nasdaq Tallinn Stock Exchange.

Additional information:

Styv Solovjov

AS Inbank

Head of Investor Relations

+372 5645 9738

styv.solovjov@inbank.ee