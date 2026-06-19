QUADIENT SA: Approval of all resolutions by the combined Annual General meeting of 18 June 2026

Paris, 19 June 2026

The combined Annual General Meeting of Quadient (Euronext Paris: QDT) was held on 18 June 2026 under the chairmanship of Mr. Didier Lamouche. All resolutions submitted to a vote were duly approved, with an attendance rate of 73.81% (quorum for ordinary and extraordinary resolutions met).

The meeting was broadcast live on the Company's website.

The Annual General Meeting approved the renewal of Mr. Eric Courteille's directorship for a further three-year term.

The Annual General Meeting also approved the resolutions concerning the remuneration for the 2025 fiscal year and the remuneration policy for the 2026 fiscal year for the Chairman of the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer and all directors.

In addition, the Shareholders' Meeting noted the expiration and non-renewal of the term of office of Auditex as alternate statutory auditor and approved the amendment to Article 17 of the Company's articles of association to reflect this change and the update to the applicable French legislative framework in this regard.

The Annual General Meeting also renewed all delegations of authority and financial authorizations granted to the Board of Directors.

In addition, the Annual General Meeting approved the payment of a cash dividend of 0.75 euro per share. The dividend will be paid in a single instalment on 6 August 2026

Consolidated voting results as well as the presentation shown during the Annual General Meeting will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website (https://invest.quadient.com/en/annual-general-meetings).

Agenda

On 23 September 2026, Quadient will release its first-half 2026 results.

About Quadient®

Quadient designs and builds human-centered, AI-driven automation solutions for business communications. Our software empowers hundreds of thousands of customers to create, deliver and manage world-class communications with speed and ease. From financial automation and customer communications to mail and parcel management, Quadient reduces friction and waste so customers can focus on growth and customer connections. Quadient is listed on Euronext Paris (QDT) and part of the CAC® Mid & Small and CAC Technology indices. Make room for the remarkable at https://invest.quadient.com/en/.

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