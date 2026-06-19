Citrawarna 2026 Returns to Celebrate the Colours of Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 19, 2026 / Malaysia's iconic cultural celebration, Citrawarna 2026, is set to return to Merdeka Square from 24 to 26 July 2026, bringing together performers from across the country in a vibrant showcase of the nation's diverse cultures, traditions, and heritage.

Held in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026), this year's edition carries the theme "The Rhythm. The Soul. The Nation." The historic heart of Kuala Lumpur will be transformed into a dynamic celebration of Malaysia's cultural identity.

Visitors can look forward to four signature experiences, namely Colours of Parade, Colours of Flavour, Colours of Culture, and Colours of Art. Together, the experiences offer a range of immersive experiences, including vibrant cultural performances, heritage food discoveries, artistic showcases, and interactive cultural activities that celebrate Malaysia's cultural diversity.

First inaugurated in 1999, Citrawarna, also known as Colours of Malaysia, was introduced to celebrate and promote the nation's arts, heritage, culture, and natural diversity.

Returning this year, Citrawarna 2026 is organised by Tourism Malaysia in collaboration with Yes Travel & Holidays Sdn. Bhd., with support from Dewan Bandaraya Kuala Lumpur (DBKL), Warisan Kuala Lumpur, and other partners. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to creating world-class experiences that celebrate Malaysia's rich cultural diversity while supporting inclusive tourism growth that benefits local communities, strengthens industry resilience, and drives sustainable economic development.

The event remains one of Malaysia's premier cultural tourism attractions, fostering greater appreciation of the country's multicultural identity while bringing together communities from across the nation. Throughout the three-day celebration, the four signature experiences will form the heart of the festival experience:

Colours of Parade will feature a spectacular cultural procession combining music, dance, and storytelling through contingents from across Malaysia.

Colours of Flavour will celebrate Malaysia's rich culinary heritage with traditional delicacies and authentic gastronomic experiences.

Colours of Culture will showcase traditional performances, community activities, and diverse cultural expressions.

Colours of Art will present local handicrafts, creative showcases, and live demonstrations by talented artisans.

A key highlight of Citrawarna 2026 is the Colours of Parade on 25 July 2026, where performers from across Malaysia will come together in a dazzling showcase of unity, creativity, and national identity. This spectacular event will transform Merdeka Square into a vibrant stage celebrating Malaysia's rich cultural diversity through music, movement, and storytelling.

Beyond its cultural significance, the event is also anticipated to generate a positive economic impact, creating opportunities for hotels, tourism operators, and local businesses, while simultaneously serving as a model of sustainable tourism to showcase to the global audience as Kuala Lumpur welcomes visitors from across Malaysia and around the world.

In conjunction with Citrawarna 2026, Tourism Malaysia welcomes collaboration from hotels and accommodation providers interested in offering special room rates, promotional packages, and visitor deals throughout the event period. Such initiatives are expected to enrich visitor experiences while encouraging longer stays and increased tourism activity in Kuala Lumpur. Interested hotels and tourism industry partners can contact Ms. Sinoretha Sining via email at sinoretha@tourism.gov.my or by phone at +603-8891 8747.

The public is welcome to attend and be part of the vibrant celebration of culture, creativity, and unity that will take place at Merdeka Square this July. Further programme details and event highlights will be announced in the coming weeks.

About Tourism Malaysia

Malaysia Tourism Promotion Board, also known as Tourism Malaysia, is an agency under the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture Malaysia (MOTAC). It focuses on promoting Malaysia as a preferred tourism destination and has, since its establishment, played a significant role in strengthening the country's presence and competitiveness in the global tourism landscape.

Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) underscores Malaysia's commitment to sustainable tourism development, in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs). The campaign aims to showcase the nation's diverse natural attractions, rich cultural heritage, and vibrant tourism offerings, while driving inclusive growth and long-term value for local communities and industry stakeholders.

For more information, visit Tourism Malaysia's website www.tourism.gov.my and social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, and TikTok.

For enquiries, please contact:

Mohd Akbal Setia

Head of Visit Malaysia 2026 Secretariat

Senior Director of Advertising and Digital Division

akbalsetia@tourism.gov.my

Norshariza Mohd Saad

Deputy Director

Corporate Communications Division

norshariza@tourism.gov.my

Triven Marketing Group, for Tourism Malaysia

Jazzmin Wan

PR Manager

Triven Marketing Group

j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Citrawarna 2026

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/citrawarna-2026-returns-to-celebrate-the-colours-of-malaysia-1179411