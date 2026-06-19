What are the current challenges facing utility-scale solar PV projects? Zhang: One of the major challenges is the return-on-investment, which needs to consider over the 20-year lifecycle, not only the initial CAPEX. The second challenge is how to ensure stable grid operation, given the massive amount of renewable energy that is now being connected to the grid. Third is as the increased scale of power plants, since the conventional manual O&M can't deal with the challenge and must turn to digital solutions to improve efficiency. The fourth challenge is ensuring long-term reliability and safety, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...