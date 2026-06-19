Free-On-Board (FOB) China M10, 210R, and G12 wafer prices remained stable at $0.138/pc, $0.147/pc, and $0.169/pc, respectively, unchanged from the previous week, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on June 13. Wafer market fundamentals continue to mirror those of the polysilicon sector, with bearish sentiment, weak demand, and ongoing inventory accumulation remaining the dominant themes, according to market participants. Based on manufacturers' production schedules, industry sources estimate wafer output reached nearly 50 GW in May and could increase further to approximately ...

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