The Fraunhofer Institute for Machine Tools and Forming Technology IWU (Fraunhofer IWU) has unveiled a tool designed to support energy management in manufacturing companies has successfully proven itself in real-world applications with utilities and industrial companies. The energy storage systems in production (ESiP) analyzer helps factories improve the integration of renewable energy and the reduction of peak loads. A statement published by Fraunhofer IWU explains that it enables evaluation of various use cases, covering energy storage technologies from the machine level to the factory level, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...