Gelatin Market worth $6.43 billion by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., June 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the gelatin market is estimated at USD 4.59 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 6.43 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2026 to 2031.

Gelatin Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2022-2031

2022-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 4.59 billion

USD 4.59 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 6.43 billion

USD 6.43 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.0%

Gelatin Market Trends & Insights:

The gelatin market is experiencing substantial growth. This is primarily driven by the increasing demand for functional foods and beverages, rising consumption of pharmaceutical capsules and nutraceutical supplements, growing popularity of collagen-based products, and expanding applications of gelatin across the food, healthcare, pharmaceutical, and personal care industries.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to account for 24.4% of the gelatin market in 2026.

By source, the bovine segment is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 47.8% in 2026.

By application, the health and nutrition segment is projected to witness a higher CAGR of 7.7% from 2026 to 2031.

By type, type A gelatin is expected to hold a dominant market share.

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The global gelatin market is witnessing steady growth, driven by its multifunctional properties and expanding use across diverse industries. Increasing demand for natural, protein-based ingredients and clean label formulations is supporting market expansion. Gelatin is widely valued for its gelling, stabilizing, thickening, emulsifying, and film-forming capabilities, making it an essential ingredient in food and beverage products, pharmaceutical formulations, nutraceutical supplements, personal care products, and technical applications. Rising consumer interest in health, wellness, and protein-enriched products is further accelerating demand, particularly in applications such as dietary supplements, functional foods, and confectionery products. Manufacturers are focusing on product innovation, quality enhancement, and sustainable sourcing practices to meet evolving consumer preferences and regulatory requirements. Additionally, advancements in processing technologies and the development of specialized gelatin grades are broadening its application scope. As industries continue to seek versatile ingredients that provide both functional and nutritional benefits, gelatin remains a key raw material, supporting sustained market growth across established and emerging applications.

The marine source segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing in the gelatin market during the forecast period.

The marine source is the fastest-growing segment of the gelatin industry. This growth can be attributed to the increasing need for substitute sources of gelatin in order to meet specific needs based on culture, religion, and diet. Marine gelatin, which is made mainly from the skin, scales, and bones of fish, has become increasingly popular because it meets the requirements of being both Halal and Kosher, and people prefer ingredients that are not sourced from bovine or porcine sources. Furthermore, the increasing usage of marine gelatin in nutraceuticals, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and functional foods, together with an emphasis on the proper exploitation of fish processing by-products, fuels the segment's growth.

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The health and nutrition application segment is estimated to be the fastest growing in the gelatin market during the forecast period.

Health and nutrition is the fastest-growing application within the gelatin industry owing to the growing awareness among consumers regarding preventive health care, physical fitness, and health supplements. Gelatin is widely used in dietary supplements, protein-enriched products, functional foods, and nutraceutical formulations due to its protein content and functional properties. Growing demand for collagen-based wellness products, gummy supplements, sports nutrition products, and healthy aging solutions is further accelerating segment growth. Additionally, rising awareness of joint health, bone health, skin wellness, and overall nutrition continues to expand the use of gelatin in health-focused applications worldwide.

The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the gelatin market during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region has become the leading market for gelatin owing to high growth in the sectors of food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and nutraceuticals, together with increasing health consciousness among consumers. Rising consumption of dietary supplements and functional foods along with confectioneries are fueling market demand within countries like China, India, and Japan. Moreover, the growing production capacities of the pharmaceutical industry in this region along with investments in the healthcare and food processing industries are further boosting market growth.

Top Companies in the Gelatin Market

The report profiles key players such as Darling Ingredients (US), Tessenderlo Group (Belgium) - PB Leiner, GELITA (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), Lapi Gelatine s.p.a (Italy), India Gelatine & Chemicals Ltd. (India), Narmada Gelatines Ltd (India), Nippi, Inc. (Japan), Weishardt (France), Trobas B.V. (Netherlands), Shandong Hengxin Biotech Co., Ltd. (China), Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), FUJIAN FUNINGPU BIOTECHNOLOGY CO., LTD (China), Sichuan Raybo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), Shandong Jiruite Gelatin Co., Ltd (China), and others.

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