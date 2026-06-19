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PR Newswire
19.06.2026 11:06 Uhr
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INTCO Medical Showcases Medical Consumables, Rehabilitation Medical Equipment and Physical Therapy Solutions at WHX Miami 2026

"As needs across health care, industrial and everyday-use settings continue to diversify, product innovation must stay close to real-world applications, from material performance and user comfort to environmental considerations," said the CEO of INTCO. "WHX Miami 2026 gives us a valuable opportunity to meet global partners, better understand their needs and explore new ways to support them across different markets."

In addition to disposable gloves, INTCO is displaying rehabilitation equipment such as wheelchairs and walkers, as well as physical therapy products including hot and cold compress products and ECG electrodes. These products demonstrate the company's ability to support medical institutions, care facilities, home care users and a broad range of customers across health protection and care settings.

Visitors can meet INTCO at Booth B11 during WHX Miami 2026.

About INTCO Medical

INTCO Medical is a leading global manufacturer of disposable gloves. As a high-tech manufacturing company, INTCO specializes in the R&D, production and marketing of medical consumables and durable medical devices. For more information, please visit https://www.intcomedical.com/.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/intco-medical-showcases-medical-consumables-rehabilitation-medical-equipment-and-physical-therapy-solutions-at-whx-miami-2026-302805287.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
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