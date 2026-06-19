BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Share Sub-division

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300MS535KC2WH4082

19 June 2026

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc

Share Sub-division

Share Sub-division

The Company confirms that, following approval at the general meeting held on 30 March 2026, it will implement a five-for-one Share Sub-division to become effective on Wednesday 1 July 2026.

The Sub-division is conditional on the new Sub-divided Shares being admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. Applications for such admissions have been made and, if accepted, it is proposed that the last day of dealings in the Existing Shares will be Tuesday 30 June 2026, with the record date for the Sub-division being 6.00 p.m. on that date (the " Record Date"). It is expected that the new Sub-divided Shares will be admitted to the Official List, and that dealings in the new Sub-divided Shares will commence, at 8.00 a.m. on Wednesday 1 July 2026.

The Sub-divided Shares will have a new ISIN and SEDOL as follows:

ISIN: GB00BWQGKXXX

SEDOL: BWQGKH2

The ticker for the Sub-divided Shares will remain the same as that for the Existing Shares (BRSC).

Following the Sub-division, each Shareholder will hold five new Sub-divided Shares for each Existing Share that they hold at the Record Date. The new Sub-divided Shares will rank pari passuwith each other and will carry the same rights and be subject to the same restrictions (save as to nominal value) as the Existing Shares, including the same rights to participate in dividends paid by the Company. Communication preferences and mandates and other instructions for the payment of dividends will, unless and until revised, continue to apply.

Expected Timetable

Last day of dealings in the Existing Shares 30 June 2026



Record date for the Sub-division and Existing Shares disabled in CREST 6.00 p.m. on 30 June 2026 Announcement of Sub-division becoming effective 1 July 2026 Admission of Sub-divided Shares effective and dealings commence in new Sub-divided Shares 8.00 a.m. on 1 July 2026 CREST accounts credited with, and dealings commence in, Sub-divided Shares 8.00 a.m. on 1 July 2026 Issue of new share certificates in respect of the new Sub-divided Shares to be issued to those Shareholders who hold their Existing Shares in certificated form by 11 July 2026

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