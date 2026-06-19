For much of the past two years, Europe's solar industry has been shaped by a very specific market condition: abundant module oversupply. Global manufacturing expansion, combined with softer-than-expected demand in certain regions, led to a sustained period in which supply consistently exceeded demand. The result was predictable and, for buyers, highly advantageous. Warehouses filled up, spot prices declined almost continuously, and procurement strategies across Europe began to converge on a single assumption-waiting would almost always lead to better prices. That logic became embedded not only ...

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