Mollyroe Plc - Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 19

19 June 2026

MOLLYROE PLC

("Mollyroe"or the "Company")

Consolidated Financial Statements for the Year Ended 31st December 2025

Chairman's Statement Year End 31st December 2025

In 2025 the Company continued its focus on minimal overheads whilst seeking opportunities in line with the new corporate strategy adopted in 2022.

The Company successfully executed its investment strategy by securing an ongoing interest in Cascade Studio LLC, a nascent company focused on creating a SaaS platform for AI-powered filmmaking and storytelling. Our initial £150,000 convertible loan note was later increased to an £800,000 secured loan facility to fully fund Cascade's operational requirements and strategic product milestones. This major financial commitment positions us perfectly to capitalize on the rapidly growing intersection of generative AI and digital entertainment.

While market conditions remained complex, capital raising options were successfully unlocked through convertible loan notes and equity subscriptions totaling over £300,000. This capital injection has allowed us to significantly advance our active deal deployment phase and transition from a period of sourcing to active project progression.

The Company will continue to focus on opportunities which would provide the Company with an economic interest (by equity, royalty or debt participation) and a controlling interest (through board or management positions) and whose potential value, over the long term, is greater than the price and costs expended by the Company to acquire them. The Company also reserved the ability to make investments outside of the technology sector, if the Directors believe that they will bring long-term value to shareholders. The Company does not propose to limit its search to any specific geographic location; however the Directors will ensure that the geographic location of any investment opportunity is suitable for institutional investment in the London market.

To support this active deployment and operational expansion, the Board has been strengthened with dedicated executive leadership through the appointments of a new Chief Executive Officer and a Chief Innovation Officer.

D Wheatley

Chairman

Conclusions extract relating to going concern:

"In auditing the consolidated financial statements, we have concluded that the directors' use of the going concern basis of accounting in the preparation of the consolidated financial statements is appropriate.

Based on the work we have performed, we have not identified any material uncertainties relating to events or conditions that, individually or collectively, may cast significant doubt on the group and parent company's ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least twelve months from when the consolidated financial statements are authorised for issue."

The Directors do not recommend a dividend for the year ended 31 December 2026.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Darren Hopkins - Chief Executive Director

mollyroeplc@gmail.com

AlbR Capital Limited - Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker

+ 44 (0) 20 7469 0930





Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

for the Year Ended 31st December 2025

2025 2024 £ £ Notes TURNOVER - - Administrative expenses (150,279) (139,369) OPERATING LOSS 4 (150,279) (139,369) Interest receivable and similar income 13,394 4,312 LOSS BEFORE TAXATION (136,885) (135,057) Tax on loss 5 - - LOSS FOR THE FINANCIAL YEAR (136,885) (135,057) Loss attributable to: Owners of the parent (136,885) (135,057) Earnings per share expressed in pence per share: 7 Basic (0.34) (0.34) Diluted (0.34) (0.34)

The Group has no recognised gains or losses other than those disclosed in the Income Statement above. Consequently, no Statement of Other Comprehensive Income is presented.